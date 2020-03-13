Coronavirus outbreak: Off to London for work, Mimi Chakraborty takes precaution but says rest is unpredictable

In the midst of Coronavirus outbreak, people everywhere are wearing masks in order to protect themselves from the contagious pandemic. Amidst all of this, actress-turned politician Mimi Chakraborty who is flying to London for work committments, on Friday, took to Instagram to share a picture where the TMC MP can be seen donning a face mask.

In the pictures, the new age political leader can be seen wearing an N95 mask in order to take all necassary precautions against COVID-19 that has gripped the world with fear and panic. While sharing the pictures, Mimi wrote: Off to london work commitments. Taking all precautions I can rest is unpredictable.



A screengrab of Mimi Chakraborty's Instagram story

The Javadpur MP also shared a small video clip released by World Health Organisation (WHO) as her Instagran story. The video educates people on how the contagious pandemic spreads and the necsaary precautions one must take to stay safe and secure amidst the global outbreak.

Mommy traveling safe r you??

Plzz be careful specially ppl on public transportation.

Wash your hands , use masks, do not eat open food on streets nd roads keep away from ppl sneezing nd coughing(3 hands distance at least) change ur clothes daily.

Prevention is better than cure pic.twitter.com/RDMHVeB0l0 — Mimssi (@mimichakraborty) March 12, 2020

A few days ago, Mimi had shared a heartwarming post on her Twitter account. In the post, Mimi's mother Tapashi Chakrabory was seen sporting a a face mask amidst fear. While sharing the post, Mimi asked her followers to wash their hands, and avoid eating open food on streets and roads.



She also asked them to wear face mask and stay away from people sneezing and coughing. The fisrt time MP also said that 'Prevention is better than cure'. In another post, Mimi asked people to keep sanitizsers handy in thier bags and pockets.

