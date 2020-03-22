Coronavirus outbreak: Smriti Irani, Supriya Sule, Ram Nath Kovind clap in solidarity for essential services

For over five minutes on Sunday evening, lakhs of Mumbaikars stood in balconies, windows and on terraces of their houses and clapped, banged plates and pans to thank the services of people who are involved in the forefront of war against coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on Thursday, had appealed people to observe Janta curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. He had also urged the country people to thank the essential service employees such as those working in healthcare facilities, police, media by clapping for them for five minutes as a gartitude for risking their lives for the safety of the people.

Several enthusaistic Mumbaikars were out in the balconies way before 5 pm to clap and ring bells and social media was full of videos from every part of India.

A host of Union Ministers and several other politicians participated in the exercise including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule among others. Union Minister Smriti Irani too came out with her children and rang a bell.

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his family members also joined the nation in giving his respect to those who are fighting against the coronavirus disease.

Smriti Irani took to Instagram to post a video with the caption, "United we stand in gratitude towards all health and frontline workers, security personnel, everyone in the line of duty ... thank you for serving us selflessly."

Bells were rung in temples in Mumbai and nieghbouring Navi Mumbai while a special 'azaan' was held in Mahim, which houses a renouned dargah. Similar scenes were also seen in Nagpur, Latur, as well as all major cities in the state.

