COVID-19: Anti-CAA protesters shift focus to helping the needy

Mumbai Against CAA - the NGO which stood against the contentious CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) at on Morland Road aka Mumbai Bagh has shifted their focus to helping the needy during the lockdown period.

Volunteers of the group are providing food packets in slum areas across the city where a majority of the daily wage worker population resides. Until now they have distributed food kits to over 1,000 families living in Govandi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar and Cheetah camp.

The group comprises of students who actively participated in activities by Mumbai Against CAA since its inception. After contributing in organising several protests and gatherings to oppose the much-debated Act, the group has put its activities on hold amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These are people living on hand to mouth earning. Due to lockdown, it is difficult for them to survive without money to buy food. So we have taken the responsibility to provide food to such families and till Thursday have successfully distributed kits to a total of 1,210 families," said Fahad Ahmad, a member of the group and a student of TISS.

Each food kit consists of 5 kgs each of rice, aata, 2 kgs dal, 1 kg each of sugar, salt and face-masks.

The food kits are distributed through eight centres formed in areas of Govandi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar and Cheetah Camp to ensure that there is no crowd or big gathering at one place.

Apart from this, the families were also provided with green vegetables. "We distributed a total of one quintal of green vegetables provided by Safa Foundation to these eight centres along with assistance over the phone to these families wherever needed," said Fahad.

Each food kit consists of 5 kgs each of rice, aata, 2 kgs dal, 1 kg each of sugar, salt and face-masks

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news