COVID-19 Outbreak: Chunky Panday can cook too and here's proof!

The cancellation of shoots has made Chunky Panday don the apron to whip up treats for daughter Ananya. The doting dad prepared oatmeal pancakes. For health reasons, she tucked into it without any sugary syrup as a topping. We didn't know that Panday Sr loves to cook. Best remembered for his Aakhri Pasta character from the Housefull series, we thought he only knew about the aakhri pasta on a London raasta, his famous line from the comedy franchise.

Ananya Panday enjoyed the meal made by papa Chunky! Looks lip-smacking, isn't it?

Speaking about the actress, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Khaali Peeli, alongside Ishaan Khatter. Apart from this, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have completed the first schedule of their film after shooting for 40 days in Mumbai. Talking about Vijay and Ananya, their pairing has left the fans excited. Vijay became a very popular name during the release of Kabir Singh as it was the remake of his blockbuster Arjun Reddy, and his next, Dear Comrade, was a critical and commercial success too.

Ananya Panday will also be a part of Shakun Batra's next, along with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, the actress opened up about her journey in an episode of Starry Nights GEN Y, which is aired on Zee Cafe. Asked about three things that she would learn or swap with Suhana Khan, Ananya said: "I would like to learn her dancing and acting skills, and would love to swap my closet". Further confessing her biggest competition, she shared: "Janhvi Kapoor is my biggest competition in this film industry."

