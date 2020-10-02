COVID-19 spread reduced in Mumbai slums: Serological survey

The report of the second round of serological survey, conducted in the second half of August in three wards of Mumbai, shows around 45 per cent of slum population and 18 per cent of non-slum residents have developed antibodies. A serological survey is conducted to check the prevalence of antibodies against the infection in recovered patients.

In the first round, seroprevalence was found in an estimated 57 per cent population in slums and 16 per cent in non-slum areas. In the first round, 6,936 samples were collected from slums and non-slum areas of three wards — R/N (Dahisar), M/W (Chembur) and F/N ward (Wadala and Sion).

5,384 samples in round 2

The samples for the second round were collected from the same three wards and included 5,384 samples of random people who may have been symptomatic and recovered or asymptomatic. Around 1-2 per cent of them had participated in the first round too.Seroprevalence in women was marginally higher than men in the second round as well.

But, seroprevalence among people aged above 40 years was slightly higher than the first.

Masks important

The second survey's report suggests there could be a reduction in the spread of novel Coronavirus in the slums. The marginal increase in seropositivity in non-slum areas correlates with an increase in reported cases in August. At 27 per cent, seroprevalence among health care workers remained about the same.

Fall in antibody levels

A report has suggested that the emerging scientific evidence hints at fall of antibody levels in recovered/asymptomatic patients over a period of time, and that might have contributed to the trend between the two rounds of serological survey. The impact of this on one's immunity, if any, is still unknown. "This ongoing study will provide information on the presence of neutralising antibodies and risk factors of SARS-CoV2 infection," a civic official said.

The second round of serological survey was conducted by NITI Aayog, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and partner organisations Kasturba Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory, Translational Health Science and Technology Institute, A.T.E. Chandra Foundation and IDFC Institute.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said masks and physical distancing are critical in containing the spread of the infection.

