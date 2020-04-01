Singer Raftaar's sister, Neethu, who is a nurse in a hospital, is working amid the Coronavirus pandemic to ensure the health of all those affected, and the brother cannot stop feeling proud!

A few days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked all of us to clap and cheer for all the medical practitioners at 5 pm to keep up their spirits and celebrate their work and bravery. People like Neethu are some of them.

Risking their own lives to save others, this is what these medical practitioners and doctors have been doing worldwide ever since the virus has begun infecting people. And taking to his Instagram account, this is what Raftaar wrote for his sister.

Have a look at the post right here:

Well, even if you go through the comments section of this post, they are filled with congratulatory messages and respect for Neethu, who's performing her duty and putting her own life at risk to save others, as stated above. We would like to appreciate and applaud her as well!

