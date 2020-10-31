Cuteness overloaded! Natasa Stankovic shares adorable picture of son Agastya as he turns 3-months-old

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and model-actor Natasa Stankovic have been sharing some amazing and adorable pictures of their young one on their Instagram account ever since they have embraced parenthood. From announcing the birth of their child to sharing the first glimpse of their new-born son, the couple has shared everything on social media.

Recently, Natasa shared a picture featuring her baby boy, who recently turns three-months-old. Stankovic, a Serbian native became a mother in July. She also mentioned how she is missing her cricketer-husband, who is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). "We miss you @hardikpandya93 (sic)", she captioned the picture along with a couple of heart emojis. Take a look:

In another picture, she is seen holding her baby boy in her arms. Natasa looks cute in her black crop top, while the little toddler is seen in a grey dress. "Agastya #3months @hardikpandya93 (sic)", she captioned. Hardik painted the comments section with a barrage of heart emojis.

A few days back, she shared a cute video on her Instagram handle in which she is seen playing with Agastya. This video surely melts our hearts!

Looking at the posts, it seems quite evident that the doting mother is creating memories, preserving the precious moments of her son. She did the same when her little boy turned two-months-old a few weeks back.

It was in August when she gave us the first glimpse of her baby. Natasa shared a picture featuring her baby boy from the hospital on her Instagram handle. In the picture, Natasa can be seen holding her baby donning a multicoloured, broad-sleeved shirt and a pair of blue denim. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "When I hold you, life makes sense. #mamasboy #blessings (sic)".

On July 30, 2020, Hardik Pandya took to social media site Instagram to share the first photo of his and Natasa's baby. He wrote, "We are blessed with our baby boy."

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic shocked the world when they announced their engagement to the world on New Year's Day 2020. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic both took to Instagram to share posts that they were engaged. On May 31, Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share a photo along with his pregnant wife Natasa.

