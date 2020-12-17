Dipika Pallikal's trouble started with Dinesh Karthik's smile. See post

India cricketer Dinesh Karthik and professional squash player Dipika Pallikal are one of the most loved husband-wife duos in the world of sports over the past few years.

Karthik and Dipika are not only head over heels in love with each other but do not shy away from professing the same on social media.

Dipika Pallikal Karthik recently posted a candid photo along with husband Dinesh on Instagram for her fans. The couple is happily smiling away in the photo. Dipika also had a fun-loving caption to go with it. She wrote, "That smile...that’s where the trouble began! [red heart emoji] #MineForever."

Dipika Pallikal Karthik is quite an active sports personality on Instagram with over 446 thousand followers and 587 posts currently. Dipika keeps sharing photos from the pages of her life including her friends, family, vacation and also makes some great fashion statements.

Dipika Pallikal and Dinesh Karthik got engaged in November 2013. Two years later, in August 2015, the couple tied the knot and exchanged their vows in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

