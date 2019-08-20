DJ Pancho, from music to launching super cars, taking a big leap

mumbai

DJ Pancho has 19 million followers on social media

For DJ Pancho, now the sky is the limit as he is not just confined to India but also travel abroad for a wide array of parties and events playing the part of a DJ. With a whopping, 19 million fans and followers on social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, the popularity and stardom for the DJ has gone from bigger to wilder. This has helped DJ Pancho to be at the pedestal of all the important events that involve not just big stars like Justin Biber from the west but also the big time brands of supercars.

Some of the brands of supercars for which DJ Pancho has been involved include Ferrari, Bentley, Maserati, Lamborghini Aventador & Victoria Secret Models. He is called every time any new model comes in the market to present before the audience in the big-time events. Like, for instance, he was called upon in Italy to present the new model of Ferrari Spider 488 at the launch party. Even he has signed up his contract with the other big and mighty brands like Rolls Royal and Mercedes and remain at all the launching parties as a DJ all across the world.

In a young age of his early thirties, DJ Pancho has covered many milestones that make him a brand in himself who is called upon by not just the stars but the big time supercar players all across Europe, US, Canada, Middle East, and other countries. His love for music and competence to perform in different forms of music has led him to reach the zenith of success getting calls from all across the world. This is just the start for this young DJ as he has miles to go and achieve bigger than the ones he has at the moment in his kitty.

