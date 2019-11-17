Don't miss! This throwback picture of Abhishek Bachchan with sister Shweta is winning hearts

Amitabh Bachchan's social media feed is filled with moments and memories from his life. The superstar, who is known to dig out old photographs of the Bachchan family, shared a childhood image of his kids - Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Amitabh's throwback picture is sure to take his fans on a trip to the golden era.

Taking to his Twitter handle, senior Bachchan shared a piece of his memory in which Abhishek and Shweta can be seen playing with each other with a cute smile on their faces. The duo is twinning in their identical night suits. The Don actor shared the image with the caption, "The innocence of the child is what gives us the reason and the opportunity to make them, what they are .. Shweta and Abhishek .. in their prime".

T 3550 - The innocence of the child is what gives us the reason and the opportunity to make them, what they are ..



Shweta and Abhishek .. in their prime .. !!ðÂÂ¤£ pic.twitter.com/k6AuFYskhP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2019

Amitabh's throwback picture comes days after he shared a heartfelt letter penned by Abhishek. The letter was written when Abhishek's father was out of the town shooting for his film. Depicting the strong father-son bond, the note written by Abhishek in cursive handwriting read, "Darling Papa, How are you? We are all well. I miss you very much. "Papa you will be home soon. I am praying for you smile. Papa God is hearing our prayers. Do not worry," it continued. Speaking like a responsible child, the junior Bachchan had written, "I will look after mama, Shweta didi and the house. I am naughty sometimes. I love you, papa. Your darling son Abhishek."

T 3549 - Abhishek in his glory .. a letter to me when I was away on a long outdoor schedule ..

à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤¤ à¤¸à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤¤ à¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¯à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤§à¤¨ à¤¸à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¯ ; à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤¤ à¤ÂÂà¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤¤ à¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤¯à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤§à¤¨ à¤¸à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¯ pic.twitter.com/Tatw1VU1oj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 14, 2019

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He recently wrapped up shooting for Gulabo Sitabo where he will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time.

