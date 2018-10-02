Ekta Kapoor: Kasautii Zindagii Kay was a better story than Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

television

Ekta Kapoor on her decision to reboot Kasautii Zindagii Kay and why she can't reimagine the Smriti Irani-headlined soap - Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

When you first tweeted about bringing Kausautii Zindagii Kay back, what was the thought behind it?

At that time, I was in a mindspace where I wanted to do things that make me happy. Instinctively, I knew it was time to bring Kasautii back. Of course, I had no way of doing that unless a channel came on board. Fortunately, Star immediately agreed.

Why did you opt for the remake of Kasautii and not other popular shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi or Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii?

As a story, Kasautii worked far better. It is something I've always wanted to remake. Plus, I will not remake Kyunki without Smriti Irani, and she won't do it!



Erica and Parth in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Will the new version include any cast members from the original?

No. The best way to make a show like this is to have a fresh cast while retaining the flavour of

the original.

What convinced you to bring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes on board?

I had a few personality traits in mind for Anurag and Prerna. Anurag had to be the kind of man who doesn't scream to get noticed, but once you notice him, he's unforgettable. For me, Parth was an obvious choice because he has unbelievable eyes. I have not seen a man whose eyes reflect that depth even in photographs. I didn't want a protein shake of a man (laughs). Prerna is someone who comes across as light-hearted, but has a lot of depth. When I saw the promo of Erica's show, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, I knew that I wanted to cast her. So far, my shows' leading ladies have been demure and the men are typical bad boys. But this is the new-age Prerna-Anurag; she even asks him if he is gay.

Besides characterisation, what other changes will you bring about in the reboot?

I don't want to repeat Komolika's dressing. Urvashi [Dholakia] carried it with aplomb. But this time around, I want to change the way the quintessential vamp is portrayed. I want to keep her subtle.

Your OTT platform is tapping into the young audience base. With this show, are you also trying to draw them towards television?

I believe when youngsters are at home with their families, they will watch the show. They also identify with the concept of love, so they will find a connect with the show.

