Emirates Diamond-studded plane goes viral; here's the real story behind it!
The artistic skills of Sara not only made her Diamond-studded Emirates aircraft photo viral on the internet but even helped her to get an upgrade on an Emirates plane for his trip from Pakistan to Milan
A stunning picture of a diamond-studded Emirates plane has taken the world of social media by storm. The bedazzled plane's picture which was shared by Emirates official handle on Twitter has left many netizens both surprised and shocked.
In the picture, one can see a diamond-studded Emirates aircraft on a runway and going by what it appears in the picture it seems as if the aircraft is all set for a journey. The diamond-studded aircraft's picture was shared by Emirates official Twitter handle and has been liked by over 18 thousand Twitterati’s and retweeted more than 7000 thousand times.
Presenting the Emirates ‘Bling’ 777. Image created by Sara Shakeel ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/zDYnUZtIOS— Emirates Airline (@emirates) December 4, 2018
The diamond-studded Emirates aircraft is Boeing 777, but while sharing the picture on Twitter, Emirates tweeted 'Presenting the Emirates 'Bling 777’. However, the real picture behind the diamond-studded Emirates plane is quite an interesting one. The Emirates official handle also said that the bedazzled plane is simply a picture thereby breaking many a hearts as reported by Khaleej Times.
View this post on Instagram
Waiting for my Ride ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ . . So Ladies & Gentlemen , I am officially flying to #milan to fall in love with #art #culture #italy to witness the love #glamourtalentawards has to offer ! I have to remind myself & all of you again and again, This all happened cause some of you prayed & some sent love ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ to the universe & God just had to make it happen!! Just an ordinary big eyed - hopeful artist trying to live the best out of the world has to offer! Love you and thank you!!! Can’t wait to share everything with you all! . . . P.s I got a freaking upgrade to #milano !!!! . . . #art #artwork #collageart #artist #vision #fly #high #flying #godisgreat #pink #clouds #hope #lovemyjob #plane #emirates #flyhigh #arte #crystalart #crystalartwork #travel #travelphotography #blog
Earlier, the diamond-studded Emirates plane picture was shared by Instagram user Sara Shakeel a few days ago on her Insta profile. Sara, a dentist by profession is also an award-winning artist from Pakistan. The dentist-turned-artist conveys her emotions through shiny, bright and alluring crystals.
The award-winning artist posted the picture of the diamond-studded Emirates aircraft on December 4, 2018, and since then the bedazzled plane has become a matter of conversation among netizens and Twitterati. The diamond-studded Emirates plane's picture has amassed over 55 thousand likes on Instagram. What's more? Sara even got an upgrade for her flight from Pakistan to Milan, all thanks to her artistic skills. It turns out Emirates was head over heels with the creativity of Sara that they gave her an upgrade on her flight.
Emirates even reposted Sara's picture on their Instagram which has amassed over 4 lakh likes and still counting. Netizens and Twitterati can’t seem to keep calm over the bedazzled aircraft and have shared their reactions about the plane.
Here are some of the best reactions to the diamond-studded Emirates aircraft that was shared by Sara Shakeel on Instagram and later Tweeted by Emirates official handle:
Emirates you truly represent Dubai in every perspective . Keep blinging âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ âÂÂÂÂ¨ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ âÂÂÂÂ¨— Janet Henderson (@spotjane78) December 6, 2018
Ah it’s not real pic.twitter.com/2d1hqcrFLk— T C (@TC_in_TDot) December 6, 2018
Please don’t show this to @realDonaldTrump @JustSchmeltzer @IrishPatty54 @DantonGeorge1 @Buddhababy10 @AllNightShow @RandomIgnorance pic.twitter.com/NlW5gUa57f— Mel Asks (@mel_asks) December 6, 2018
When people with too much money are bored and want to show off pic.twitter.com/suJ3U7bVmm— Peter wolf. decking the howls ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¶ (@Peterwolf626) December 6, 2018
Booked an Emirates flight this morning. Full of expectations now. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂºâÂÂÂÂ¨— Ishtara (@ishtara15) December 4, 2018
let's see, how many ppl can you feed if you sell those diamonds :(— Anis Mortgage Broker (@anis_serri) December 7, 2018
