Esha Deol: Bharat lucky to be surrounded by women

Proud mother Esha Deol on welcoming another baby girl Miraya into her family

Esha Deol with husband Bharat and Radhya Takhtani

Two years after welcoming baby Radhya, Esha Deol and husband Bharat Takhtani became parents to another girl on Monday. Derived from the name Mira, Miraya was born at a Khar hospital. Deol tells mid-day, "Bharat and I are extremely happy and blessed. It's wonderful to have another girl in the family. Bharat is one lucky [guy] who will be surrounded by three beautiful women, all his life. Miraya and Radhya will complement each other."

Hema Malini and Dharmendra at the hospital. Pic/Yogen Shah

Mother Hema Malini took a break from her political commitments in Mathura to be beside Esha during the delivery. "All of us are happy to have little Miraya in our family. It always feels nice to be surrounded with little angels," says Malini. Bharat adds, "I am a happy and proud father. Miraya looks like Esha, and Radhya looks like me. So, I am glad that we have babies who resemble us."

