Esha Deol welcomes second child with husband Bharat Takhtani, name her Miraya
Esha Deol gave birth to her second child and husband Bharat Takhtani on June 10. The couple named her Miraya Takhtani.
Bollywood actress Esha Deol and her husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, are blessed with a baby girl, their second child together. The couple welcomed their daughter on June 10. They are already parents to daughter Radhya, who was born on October 23, 2017.
Esha Deol took to her Instagram account to share the news with fans and loved ones and wrote, "Welcome to our tribe Miraya Takhtani. Born on June 10, 2019. Gratitude to the divine, [sic]" Esha posted on Instagram. Hubby Bharat also shared the same picture on his Instagram account and wrote: "Thank you very much for the good wishes & blessings @imeshadeol #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani [sic]." Esha also shared a photo of daughter Radhya and wrote, "I'm being promoted to big sister. [sic]"
Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly was one of the first few celebs to wish the happy couple on Instagram and wrote, "Hearty congratulations my dearest Biyara and @bharattakhtani3 on the arrival of your 2nd angel. She joins tribe number 10 with @arthurjhaag ... bless you all xxhugsxx [sic]."
Esha Deol, daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and Bharat tied the knot in June 2012. They welcomed their first baby, Radhya Takhtani, on October 20, 2018.
On May 6, Esha hosted a second baby shower which was attended by close friends and family. Dressed in a pink sequinned pleated gown, Esha looked radiant as she posed with businessman-husband Bharat Takhtani for a picture.
