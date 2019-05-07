See Esha Deol's radiant baby shower photos from 'enchanted forest'
Esha Deol shared some lovely pictures from her second baby shower and shared it on her social media. The actress celebrated the occasion with friends and family
Hema Malini's actor-dancer daughter, Esha Deol, threw a surprise bash on Monday, May 6. The bash was hosted to celebrate Esha's second baby shower. The actress took to her Instagram account to share some sweet moments from the baby shower.
Dressed in a pink sequinned pleated gown, Esha looked radiant as she posed with businessman-husband Bharat Takhtani for a picture. Bharat opted for powder pink trousers with a white shirt. Looks like the theme of the party was white and Esha stood out in the sea of white with pink.
The first picture on Instagram had Esha posing with her girl-gang, which also had momma Esha Deol and Esha's daughter Radhya sitting on the couch. She shared these pictures and wrote: "It's that time of the year again... #mybabyshower #part2 a big thank u to my dearest #love @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani , my darling #sister @a_tribe & #mysisterinlaw @asthajagwani & #mybestbuddy @chefchinuvaze ( who did all the theme created food which was yummy) for this awesome #surprisebabyshower #bigthanks to all my #friendsandfamily for making it to our #enchantedforest #babyshower [sic]"
The other photo shared by Esha had her posing with husband Bharat Takhtani and the delicious-looking cupcakes and amazing desserts to binge on. The cake had "Mummy to be... Part 2" written on it with an adorable baby upon it.
Esha Deol's third post had a cute video, wherein, she's seen throwing a floral tiara at her friends.
Take a look:
Isn't Esha looking gorgeous? Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani tied the knot on June 29, 2012, and welcomed their first baby, Radhya Takhtani, on October 20, 2018.
