Esha Deol and daughter Radhya dancing together is mother-daughter goals

After Radhya Takhtani presents first dance recital, Esha Deol on her daughter taking Hema Malini's legacy forward in the world of performing arts

Esha Deol with daughter Ahana Deol and mother Hema Malini

Hema Malini has been an exponent of Bharat Natyam for decades while daughters Esha Deol Takhtani and Ahana Deol have carried on the tradition by training in Odissi. It appears their love for dance runs in the genes — Deol's daughter Radhya may be a few months shy of turning two, but the tiny tot presented her first act last week. With her mother for company, the duo danced to the track, Zingaat (Dhadak, 2018), at the annual day event in her Juhu playschool.

Beaming with pride, Deol gushes, "Since Radhya was born, she would always move her body in rhythm. She has been accompanying me to the green room and would smile on seeing me set for the dance ballet, Ramayan. So when she performed for her annual day, it was a special moment for Bharat [Takhtani, husband] and me."

The actor-danseuse, who is expecting her second child, reveals that they dressed in identical nauvari sarees for their act. "I wanted everything to be perfect. So, I took the initiative in selecting a costume that goes with the track." Though Malini couldn't watch Radhya's act as she was tied up in her constituency for the Lok Sabha poll, Deol adds, "Mom was happy to know that we both danced together."

Point out how the child is taking their legacy forward, and she smiles, "Right now, Radhya is too young to learn any form of dance. I want her to enjoy her childhood, and later, if she wants to pursue dance or any form of art, we will support her."

