Aww! Esha Deol's daughter Radhya can't take her eyes off Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

bollywood

Here are all the lovely pictures from Aaradhya Bachchan's seventh birthday party.

Over the weekend, several pictures from Aaradhya Bachchan's big fat seventh birthday bash made their way online. What caught everyone's attention was a snapshot of Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's daughter Radhya looking at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

It appears the tot could not stop looking at her. The Bachchan bahu was once crowned the most beautiful woman in the world, does the one-year-old Radhya know it already?

Like every year, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan pulled out all stops for daughter Aaradhya's birthday. Since the tiny tot turned seven on November 16, the couple hosted a grand bash - with the theme of 'Lucky number seven' - at their Juhu bungalow the next day - November 17.

Said a guest invited for the do, "Aishwarya had been planning the party for days, looking into every detail, including the invites, the cake and decor. The theme of the bash was seven, so the decor was along the lines of the seven wonders of the world and the hues of the rainbow. The cake too was in the shape of the numeral."

The do served as the perfect occasion for the star kids to catch up. On the guest list were Aamir Khan's son Azad, Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's daughter Nitara, Farah Khan's triplets - Czar, Anya and Diva - and Sanjay Dutt's twins Shahraan and Iqra, among others.

Here are some more pictures and videos from Aaradhya's birthdya party:

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂLOVE YOU ETERNALLY AARADHYAðÂÂÂ âÂ¨Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious 7âÂ¨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onNov 17, 2018 at 1:11pm PST

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates