Deepika Singh: Wanted to lose weight before signing a show

As she returns with Kavach, Deepika 'Sandhya' Singh says she made the most of hiatus by enjoying motherhood and finding her mojo

Deepika Singh

The past two years saw Deepika Singh essay the role closest to her heart — a new mother revelling in the joys of motherhood. After a self-imposed hiatus, the actor — who had struck gold with her debut show, Diya Aur Baati Hum — is back to romance the camera with Kavach Mahashivratri. Thrilled to return to acting, Singh explains why the sabbatical was much-needed.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

You're back on screen after two years.

After my delivery, I had put on a lot of weight and wanted to get fit before accepting any project. I needed to be healthy enough to be able to work for 12-14 hours a day. So, I devoted time to become ready, mentally and physically. I got several offers in the interim, but my health was my priority.

So, how did you whip yourself back in shape?

Since I am a trained Odissi dancer, I went back to it. It helped me lose weight while fulfilling my passion. Of course, I missed acting, and my fans kept insisting that I come back. But I was enjoying the daily dance routine and didn't want to give it up for a show. Luckily, I play a Bharat Natyam dancer in Kavach, so I can use my skills here.

But Odissi and Bharat Natyam are different dance forms.

They may hail from different states, but most Indian classical dances are devotional in nature. So, they share similarities.

Women are unfortunately guilt-tripped for reporting to work soon after a having a baby. Did you face a similar situation?

I don't agree with that school of thought. If I quit acting today, Soham [her child], on growing up, will feel guilty that his mother gave up her passion and dreams for him. I don't want him to be burdened with guilt.

What was Rohit's [Raj Goyal, husband] reaction to your comeback?

Until last month, he was directing Ek Thi Rani, Ek Tha Raavan. When he realised that I will start shooting for Kavach soon, he quit the show to take care of Soham. He is developing a script simultaneously.

Will you be acting in his venture?

It is a finite series and at a nascent stage. It's too early to say.

Considering you met Rohit on the set of your first show, do you now miss him as your director?

When I am unable to perform, I go back to what he has taught me over the years. I have learnt everything about acting from him. Now, he expects me to do a good job without having to guide me every step of the way.

Your previous show Diya Aur Baati was a realistic story. Why did you pick a supernatural show this time around?

I have never attempted this [genre] before. So, it poses a challenge for me. Also, if Ekta [Kapoor] has put her faith in me to play Sandhya, I want to make sure I deliver.

