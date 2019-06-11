Zain Imam: Audience's tastes haven't changed beyond saas-bahu shows

television

Zain Imam considers himself lucky to be part of two most talked-about shows in Mahesh Bhatt's Naamkarann and more recently, Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna

Zain Imam

In an industry where fortune counts as much as talent, Zain Imam considers himself lucky to be part of two most talked-about shows in Mahesh Bhatt's Naamkarann and more recently, Ek Bhram - Sarvagun Sampanna. The actor says he landed the lead role in his latest outing due to his old association with producer Dipti Kalwani. "I was part of her earlier show, Laal Ishq. She had told me that whenever she planned her next, I would be on board. My only concern was that the shoot should not be in a far-flung place like Naigaon. When I was told it's in Film City, I was relieved."

In keeping with telly dramas, Ek Bhram… has Shrenu Parikh playing his scheming sister-in-law, who creates havoc in the family. If Indian television hasn't progressed from the tried-and-tested formula, Imam says the onus lies as much on viewers as the show creators. "The audience's tastes have not changed, so producers keep whipping up the same thing. Whenever a non-saas-bahu show comes up, it doesn't fare well. For the makers and channel, obviously TRPs matter. When I see the kind of subjects that American TV shows take on, I think, 'Woh kahaan nikal gaye'."

A model who turned into showbiz's darling, Imam admits that Bollywood or web would be a natural graduation for him. However, unlike most actors who are jumping on the digital bandwagon, he intends to practice caution. "I do get offers but they are bold and brazen. I want to be part of family shows."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates