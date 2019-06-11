Yuvraj Singh receives a standing ovation from rumoured ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma on his retirement

bollywood

After Yuvraj Singh announced that he has "decided to move on" from the sport, his actress wife Hazel Keech penned an Instagram post and called it the end of an era

Yuvraj Singh/picture courtesy: Instagram handle

As India all-rounder, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday, a slew of film celebrities, including his rumoured ex, Kim Sharma lauded him for his achievements on the field.

After Yuvraj announced that he has "decided to move on" from the sport, his actress wife Hazel Keech penned an Instagram post and called it the "end of an era".

"Be proud of yourself husband, now onto the next chapter... Love you," she added.

Hazel's post got attention not just from the couple's fans, but also from Kim, whom he reportedly dated for some years before splitting in 2007.

"Shine brighter you lovely duo," Kim wrote on Hazel's post.

She also took to her own Twitter account and wrote: "Well played Yuvraj. A standing ovation for some unforgettable moments in sport. May your next phase be as smashing with Hazel."

Well played @YUVSTRONG12 A standing ovation for some unforgettable moments in sport . May your next phase be as smashing with @hazelkeech ðÂÂÂ — Kim Sharma (@kimsharma3) June 10, 2019

Kim is not the only actress Yuvraj was linked within Bollywood before he settled with Hazel.

He also reportedly dated Preeti Jhangiani, Minissha Lamba, Shamita Shetty, Riya Sen and even Deepika Padukone. Preity Zinta's name had also come up once, but angry about the references she had clearly denied having a relationship with Yuvraj.

Starting off in 2000 during the ICC KnockOut Trophy, Yuvraj last played a Test match for India in 2012 and featured in a limited overs series in 2017.

Film celebrities wished the best journey ahead to Yuvraj, who had hit 6 sixes at the inaugural edition of the World T20 in South Africa in 2007. Raveena Tandon said that the moment is still etched in her mind.

"Dear Yuvraj, you entertained us with your brilliant innings always. Made India proud, true son of the soil," she wrote.

Dear @YUVSTRONG12 .A heartbreaking brave decision.entertained us with ur brilliant innings always.Made India proud,true son of the soil,won for us,6 sixes,T-20 WC against England,is etched in our minds https://t.co/WD4hOSAYgo wishes for your futureendeavours.#YuvrajSinghretires — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 10, 2019

After the World Cup, Yuvraj was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour. While he did make a return to the national team post recovery, life was never the same and he became an on and off a member of the Indian team.

Reminiscing about his glorious 19-year-long international cricket career, his friend and actor Angad Bedi called him a "true champion who carried himself with decorum at all times".

Thank you for the service you have done to Indian cricket. A true champion who carried himself with decorum at all times. You made memories on the field and off which we as Indian fans shall always cherish. It’s Time.. #Yuvrajsingh #YuvrajSinghRetires #jerseyno12 pic.twitter.com/3Iu11LjegP — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) June 10, 2019

Anushka praised Yuvraj saying he has been a "warrior and inspiration to so many".

Thank you for the memories @YUVSTRONG12 . You've been a warrior and inspiration to so many. I wish you the best in the next inning of your life ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 10, 2019

Here's what other celebrities have tweeted about Yuvraj Singh.

Thank u @YUVSTRONG12 for all the memories and always being a great ambassador of the game #yuvrajsinghretires pic.twitter.com/kLao4K45zM — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 10, 2019

Dearest @YUVSTRONG12!!! You have inspired millions of Indians all over the world not only as a great cricketer but also as a person whose attitude towards life has been that of a complete WINNER. People like you don’t retire. We will always applaud your strength & courage.ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Y90auVDj30 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 10, 2019

Legends don’t retire my brother. They become the inspiration for millionsðÂÂÂ @YUVSTRONG12 Cricket ðÂÂÂ will miss u. Love u mere veerâÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/afsMigRDqZ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 10, 2019

This day will never happen again cause natural talent like @YUVSTRONG12 will never b born again ... will miss u Yuvi ... thank u ðÂÂÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/Drpbk2Aapo — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 10, 2019

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh: A hero who made everyone fall in love with white ball cricket

Top stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates