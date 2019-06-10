Noted actor Girish Karnad passes away at the age of 81

bollywood

Girish Karnad, a well-known Indian actor, film director, Kannada writer, playwright and a Rhodes Scholar, who predominantly worked in South Indian cinema and Bollywood passed away at his Bengaluru residence

Girish Karnad

Multilingual actor and playwright Girish Karnad in no more. The actor, who entertained the audience with his acting skills and playwrights, has passed away at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday, 10 June. He was aged 81.

For four decades Girish Karnad has composed multilingual plays to tackle contemporary issues. In fact, he also translated his plays into English and received accolades. His plays have been translated into a few Indian languages, and have been directed by prominent personalities like Ebrahim Alkazi, B. V. Karanth, Alyque Padamsee, Prasanna, Arvind Gaur, Satyadev Dubey, Vijaya Mehta, Shyamanand Jalan, Amal Allana and Zafer Mohiuddin.

Girish Karnad has given many years to the Indian cinema and worked as an actor, director and screenwriter. His contribution towards Hindi and Kannada film industry earned him awards.

ANI also tweeted about the sad demise.

Girish Karnad, veteran actor and playwright, and Jnanpith awardee, passed away this morning. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/YiQT8kCEqD — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2019

Girish Karnad was conferred Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan by the Government of India, and also won four Filmfare Awards, of which three are Filmfare Award for Best Director – Kannada and the fourth a Filmfare Best Screenplay Award.

His journey in Bollywood includes Nishaant (1975), Manthan (1976), Swami (1977) and Pukar (2000). He has acted in a number of Nagesh Kukunoor films, starting with Iqbal (2005), where Karnad's role of the ruthless cricket coach got him critical acclaim. This was followed by Dor (2006), 8 x 10 Tasveer (2009) and Aashayein (2010).

Girish was last seen in the Bollywood film Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), along with Salman Khan, which was produced by Yash Raj Films.

May his soul rest in peace.

