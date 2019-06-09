Anand Ahuja wishes 'girlfriend forever' Sonam Kapoor happy b'day in the sweetest way
Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor's husband, wished his wifey in the sweetest way possible. Sonam Kapoor celebrates her 34th birthday today, June 9. She brought in her birthday with family, including mum Sunita, dad anil, and husband Anand
It's Sonam Kapoor's 34th birthday today, June 9, and husband Anand Ahuja wished the style icon in the sweetest way possible. He took to Instagram to share a picture of them together from their wedding reception.
Anand shared the picture with the caption, "#girlfriendforever #everydayphenomenal ... Happy Birthday to my world"
#girlfriendforever #everydayphenomenal ... Happy Birthday to my ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ.
How cute is that! Sonam Kapoor replied to her hubby's post with the cutest comment. She said, "Love you the most in the world", to which Anand replied saying, "PS I waited 1 month to post this picture so it would be next to our anniversary picture @sonamkapoor". Ugh, is Anand the cutest or what?
Mum Sunita Kapoor also took to Instagram to share a few stories from Sonam's birthday party. Check them out here:
Sonam Kapoor celebrated her birthday with a dinner with her closest friends including Masaba Gupta, Anupam Kher and chef Pooja Dhingra.
Sister Rhea Kapoor shared a sweet picture of herself with Sonam wishing her a fab birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday sister, better half, muse, best friend. Can't live without you"
Happy birthday sister, better half, muse, best friend. Can’t live without you âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ
On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for The Zoya Factor, with Dulquer Salman. Initially, The Zoya Factor was set to be released on June 14, 2019, but on Thursday, the makers along with the star cast have announced the date change. The makers took to their social media and announced this news along with a glimpse from the film. Sharing the news, makers wrote, "The date may have changed, but the game hasn't. #TheZoyaFactor will hit cinemas on 20th September 2019."
