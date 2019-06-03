Sonam Kapoor shuts down 'mediawallas' on Katrina Kaif's comment with this post

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor asks mediawallas to keep calm, as Katrina Kaif's comment on Janhvi Kapoor's 'very short shorts' was an inside joke

Sonam Kapoor has come in to defend her girls Katrina Kaif and Janhvi Kapoor. While the latter being her sister, and the former a dear friend of hers, Sonam Kapoor has asked mediawallas to cut the drama as the comment made by Bharat actress Katrina Kaif was an inside joke of the group.

For the unversed, everything started with an 'innocent comment' (as mentioned by Sonam Kapoor) by Katrina Kaif on Neha Dhupia's talk show BFFs with Vogue. The actress said: "Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Janhvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes."

Ever since then, the trio - Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Katrina Kaif - are ruling headlines. From 'who said to whom' to 'asking people to calm down' Janhvi's sister Sonam has come out in defence of both actresses.

Sonam also tweeted about the same on Sunday to clear the air on the matter. She said: "Guys I wasn't defending janhvi over something my very dear friend Katrina might have innocently said. It's an inside joke with my sister on her gym looks that get papped. Pls don't create drama mediawallas. [sic]"

Guys I wasn’t defending janhvi over something my very dear friend Katrina might have innocently said. It’s an inside joke with my sister on her gym looks that get papped. Pls don’t create drama mediawallas. https://t.co/CJaWToFNzb — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 2, 2019

Now, Sonam Kapoor says that her response, at least, was an 'inside joke' with Janhvi and that she wasn't actually calling her 'very dear friend' Katrina Kaif out over what she said.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for The Zoya Factor, with Dulquer Salman. Initially, The Zoya Factor was set to be released on June 14, 2019, but on Thursday, the makers along with the star cast have announced the date change. The makers took to their social media and announced this news along with a glimpse from the film. Sharing the news, makers wrote, "The date may have changed, but the game hasn't. #TheZoyaFactor will hit cinemas on 20th September 2019."

