MeToo: Vikas Bahl takes credit as director for Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 again

Day after getting a clean chit from the panel set up by Super 30 producers, accused in sexual misconduct case Vikas Bahl gets reinstated on credit roll of Hrithik Roshan's film

Vikas Bahl and Hrithik Roshan

Vikas Bahl, whose name was dropped as director of Super 30 owing to the sexual harassment allegations levied against him in the wake of the #MeToo movement, has now been given director credit. The development comes a day after he was cleared of the misconduct charges.

Bahl, whose name featured on the poster released by leading man Hrithik Roshan yesterday, had received a clean chit following an internal inquiry by Reliance Entertainment, producer of Super 30.

The director was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee at the now dissolved Phantom Films, which had Bahl as one of the partners alongside Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena. Shibashish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment said a report by the company's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has cleared Bahl of any charge.

"It's true that the ICC committee report has exonerated Vikas. With ICC clearing Vikas Bahl's name we don't have a choice but to reinstate his credit as director of Super 30," Sarkar said in a statement.

On October 8, 2018, in the wake of the movement, Roshan had taken to social media to announce that he hoped to distance himself from anyone involved in the scandal, even encouraging the producers to take a "harsh stand" against Bahl following an inquiry. He was subsequently removed from the project.

