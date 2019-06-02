Salman Khan's fan books an entire theatre for Bharat's first day first show!

bollywood

A fan named Ashish Singhal from Nashik just booked an entire theatre to enjoy the first show of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has an army of fans but this fan just did what it takes to be a die-hard one! The fan just booked an entire theatre in Nashik for Bharat's first day first show. The fan base of the actor has always been unique and loyal to him.

A fan named Ashish Singhal from Nashik just booked an entire theatre to enjoy the first show of his 'Bhai'. The gestures of Salman's fans have been unmatched, and continue to surprise each time.

Salman Khan's upcoming Bharat has created a hype in the hearts. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is a promising entertainer embedded in a soulful journey of a man and his nation. Bharat has Salman Khan's five different looks ranging from a young circus champion to a 60-year-old man where he is spotted donning a salt-and-pepper look, which is reflective of the journey the film promises.

For Salman the film one of the most difficult projects of his career. "This is more difficult than even Sultan because in Sultan, I had to gain and lose weight. I was shooting and then going to the gym. Here also ('Bharat') it is pretty much the same. To look younger I had to lose weight and then as I age I had to put on weight," Salman said. When asked whether he had any doubts in playing a man in his 70s, the actor said he found it rather interesting. 'No, because I have played it very differently. I have a beard and grey hair. He is a 70-year-old but he is like a 40-year-old. He has swag, style and energy like a young man.

"He has humour, style and his enthusiasm is not over yet. I will play it in a younger way even when I play older characters,' he added. Salman, who is known for being critic-proof courtesy his huge fan following, said "Bharat" is a blend of emotions. 'The title is 'Bharat' and so that amount of respectability should be there. We have given our best to the film. It is not a pseudo-intelligent kind of a film and that is for critics. We have made a film for the audience. 'There are a lot of hardships, struggles, fun and entertainment. He is a middle-class family man."

Katrina Kaif plays the role of Salman's love interest, Kumud. Talking about her character, Kat says, "I count this as my best character. She is a support for Bharat's character throughout the film and so her journey also continues in the film. When I read the script I fell in love with my character. I was very excited to get an opportunity like this. Bharat is once in a lifetime opportunity for me."

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

