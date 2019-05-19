Bhushan Kumar on Salman Khan's role: Nobody could have played Bharat better

bollywood

Bhushan Kumar was all praises for the leading man of Bharat - Salman Khan - as the producer believes that nobody could have played Bharat better than Salman Khan, himself

Salman Khan and Bhushan Kumar. Pic: Bhushan's Kumar Twitter account

Zinda the new song from Bharat was launched on Friday, during which one of the producers of the film Bhushan Kumar couldn't stop praising the leading man of the film Salman Khan as the T-series honcho believes that nobody could have played Bharat better than Salman Khan, himself.

Testimony of the same is the adorable tweet that Bhushan Kumar posted yesterday. Bhushan Kumar took to his social media and tweeted, "Nobody could have played Bharat better than you, it's always a pleasure working with you @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai".

Nobody could have played Bharat better than you, it's always a pleasure working with you @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai pic.twitter.com/Obz0dQYPWO — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) May 17, 2019

Talking about the Zinda song, which is also the film's anthem is penned by Ali Abbas Zafar. The director has penned and set it to tune with Julius Packiam, who has also worked on the background score for Bharat. Salman Khan-starrer Bharat's song Zinda is the perfect song to rejuvenate you for the day and is definitely the anthem we have been waiting for! Salman Khan gives us a strong song with some more clips and hints from the movie and the fans are surely even more excited now.

Check out the song right away:

With an exceptional run at global markets with Hindi Medium, Sonu Ke Titu Ki, Sweety, Aashiqui 2, Raid, amongst others, T-Series has a total of eighteen films lined up in the coming year and several under production for 2020 already in the pipeline.

Also Read: From Bharat to Kyrgyzstan; makers plan a worldwide release

Bharat, De De Pyaar De, Saaho, Street Dancer, Kabir Singh, Tanhaji, Batla House, Marjaavaan, amongst others, Bhushan Kumar has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry to deliver new, interesting and varied content to the audience.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif was in no pressure to work with Salman Khan in Bharat

Talking about Bharat, the film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. It traces India's post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from the range of 18 to 70 years of age, as a journey.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Bharat releases on June 5.

Also Read: Whatever has happened in my life has made me what I'm, says Salman Khan

Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates