Cannes 2019: 'Elegance ki moorat', 'Baby': Ranveer Singh praises Deepika Padukone's look

It's not just her fans who are applauding Deepika Padukone's looks at Cannes 2019. It seems like her husband Ranveer Singh, too, is smitten by her look at French Riviera

Deepika Padukone at Cannes 2019. Pic: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone is now on foreign land, attending the Cannes Film Festival 2019, from where she has been crashing the internet with her up-top fashion games. The actor had heads turn as she walked the red carpet in an off-white gown by Peter Dundas with a humungous bow on her couture.

This wasn't enough to leave the entire town talking about the leggy lass, Deepika Padukone has bombarded the digital platform again with some extremely elegant looks from the film festival. Wondering how she managed to get into those heavy costumes and on-point makeup with a million-dollar smile on that pretty face? Well, so are we!

The actress further fuelled the fire on the second day of the gala, uploading back-to-back snaps of her dresses. Deepika wore a blue and white striped pantsuit which she complimented with tangerine pumps, while in the next one she opted for a black mesh gown, paired with a green bralette and black sneakers.

Check out her style statements right here:

View this post on Instagram day 2, look 1... #Cannes2019 @loewe A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 16, 2019 at 11:20pm PDT

View this post on Instagram day 2, look 2... #cannes2019 @off____white A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 17, 2019 at 12:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram day 2, look 4... #cannes2019 @erdem A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 17, 2019 at 3:37am PDT

And, it's not just her fans are applauding her looks. It seems her husband Ranveer Singh, too, is smitten by her latest look. As Deepika shared the look on Instagram, Ranveer, who is well known for his witty replies, left a sweet comment on her Cannes looks. Deepika's hubby wrote: 'Elegance Ki Moorat', while on the second one, addressed her 'BABY.'

Ranveer didn't just stopped here. In another of Deepika's snaps, Ranveer captioned, 'More Like Ta-Ta-Ta-Daaaaa-TA-DAAAAAAAAAA'. and "Aur Paas....".

Check out his witty replies:

Apart from Deepika, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Selena Gomez were some of the A-list celebrities who were seen dazzling at the 72 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor will be seen next in 'Chhapaak' where she essaying the character of an acid attack survivor. The film which is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

