Here's how Deepika Padukone prepped for Cannes Film Festival

bollywood-fashion

Deepika Padukone gave her fans a stroll at the red carpet by posting a series of amazing pictures of her look at the Cannes red carpet. "Cannes-16th, May 2019," she captioned the post

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone stunned everyone on Thursday on the Cannes red carpet where she looked like a princess straight out of a classic tale. Expressing her excitement over the star-studded event, the actor shared pictures where she can be seen prepping up for the event.

Taking to her Instagram, the Padmavat actor gave a glimpse of all that went into the red carpet look by posting pictures and videos of her preparations to look best at the event. "Cannes 2019," she captioned a video.

In other pictures posted by the 'Piku' actor, she can be seen sitting calmly in a bathrobe and getting her makeup done. The actor had heads turn as she walked the red carpet in an off-white gown by Peter Dundas with a black-brown bow. The long trail of the gown further adds the oomph to the outfit and the beautiful eye makeup adds to the overall look of the actor.

Deepika gave her fans a stroll at the red carpet by posting a series of amazing pictures of her look at the Cannes red carpet. "Cannes-16th, May 2019," she captioned the post.

In the pictures, there are several close up shots of the actor where she can be holding up that elegance and poise look by flaunting her style. She can also be spotted waving and giving flying kisses to her fans and well-wishers at the red carpet.

Even designer Peter Dundas shared pictures of the actor on his Instagram giving a brief of the entire look. 'DEEPIKA LOVE," he captioned the post. Deepika kept her fans updated with her trip to Cannes by posting pictures on her Instagram. Earlier on Thursday, the actor shared pictures as she arrives at the airport in France.

The diva was spotted in a rocking chic avatar as she wore a white button-down shirt, paired with a chambray shirt and loose denim pants. She accessorised her look with polarized black shades and red stiletto heel. Simple red lips and centre parted straight hair completed her look.

Last year, Deepika wore an origami gown from Ashi Studio's Summer/Spring 2018 Collection.In another look, she wowed the fashion police in a sleeveless figure-hugging Zuhair Murad gown with plunging neckline and fully beaded in white shimmering stones with matching cape.

Apart from Deepika, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Selena Gomez were some of the A-list celebrities who were seen dazzling at the 72 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor will be seen next in 'Chhapaak' where she essaying the character of an acid attack survivor. The film which is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates