Huma Qureshi to attend Chopard Party at Cannes!

This will be Huma Qureshi's third visit at the gala. Her appearance last year made headlines on home turf and was well received by the fashion experts.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi is excited about the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Huma Qureshi is all set to travel to the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival and apart from several events, she will be attending the most talked about Chopard Party.

The actress will be in the French Riviera on behalf of vodka brand Grey Goose, which celebrates cinematic excellence with the launch of its new global platform 'Live Victoriously'.

"It was a pleasure to be associated with the brand at the Cannes Film Festival last year. Over the years, we all have witnessed the recognition that the Indian film Industry has received at this prestigious platform and I am thrilled to accompany the brand once again this year," Huma said in a statement issued earlier.

Last year the Gangs of Wasseypur actress had wowed everyone in a custom-made Falguni and Shane Peacock pantsuit with an embellished trail-blazer at the prestigious Chopard Party last year, we just cannot wait to see what she will be donning this time around.

Huma first traveled to Cannes to promote her film Gangs of Wasseypur and attended the festival last year, where she represented India.

From Ali Younes, Elio Abou Fayssal to Manish Malhotra, Nikhil Thampi, Shane & Falguni Peacock & Varun Bahl, Huma's sartorial choices on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet has always been lauded for being edgy & forward yet classic and timeless.

The festival is scheduled to be held from May 14-25.

On the work front, the 32-year-old actress will be next seen in Leila, which will stream on Netflix from June. The dystopian drama, co-directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman, and Pawan Kumar, is based on Prayaag Akbar's book of the same name.

