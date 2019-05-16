Cannes 2019 kicks off with a star-studded opening night

hollywood

The much-awaited Cannes Film Festival began on Tuesday at the Palais des Festivals, France, with an intoxicating mixture of glamour and cinephilia

US singer and actress Selena Gomez poses during a photocall for the film "The Dead Don't Die" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France (Pic / AFP)

According to Variety, Bill Murray, Adam Driver, and Selena Gomez walked the red carpet with the splashy premiere of Jim Jarmusch's "The Dead Don't Die."

Singer-actor Selena Gomez was spotted making her first-ever appearance at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. According to Eonline, the 26-year old was shining bright on the red carpet in her Louis Vuitton white leather satin bodice with a high-slit skirt. She accessorised her look with a white buckle-belt and BVLGARI's white gold neck piece.

Earlier, E! News had confirmed in October that Selena had entered a treatment facility to take help for her ongoing mental issues related to anxiety and depression. The 'Heart Want What It Wants' singer also underwent a kidney transplant last year.

Cannes film festival starts on May 14, and people can't wait for celebrities to walk the red carpet in their incredible ensembles.

Several other Hollywood celebs also paraded through the firing line of photographers and fans. Javier Bardem shook his hips before waving to the crowd, Elle Fanning dazzled in a flowing pink gown with an elaborate cape, and Tilda Swinton, wearing her blonde hair in a pompadour, looked coolly elegant in a sparkling dress.

Cannes' leadership once again barred Netflix from screening its films in competition.

French exhibitors don't want to highlight movies from the company because Netflix refuses to adhere to a mandated 36-month window between a film's theatrical release and its premiere on streaming services.

Host Edouard Baer appeared to take a swipe at Netflix, stating that contrary to streaming revolution currently unfolding, "cinema is theater."

The festival stage was adorned with an empty director's chair emblazoned with the name "A. Varda," a tribute to Agnes Varda, the Belgian-born French film director who made a remarkable film 'Cleo from 5 to 7'.

Cannes will also throw a spotlight on new works from foreign directors. Such as Pedro Almodovar's semi-autobiographical 'Pain and Glory', Belgian brother's 'The Young Ahmed' and French director Arnaud Desplechin's 'Oh Mercy!' will be portrayed this year.

After being under pressure in recent years to highlight more movies directed by women, the festival this year has a notable lineup for featuring women directors responsible for 15 movies in Cannes' official selection and four competition titles.

During a press conference, festival director Thierry Fremaux said, "The festival would never promise to achieve gender parity in terms of the movies it picks to exhibit. It would show a lack of respect if you picked a film simply because it was by a woman"

The closing night of the Cannes Film Festival is on May 25.

The best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:

