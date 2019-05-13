Here's why Kangana Ranaut will wear a saree on the 72nd Cannes red carpet

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut has been planning to represent the country wear a saree made up of the forgotten weaves and rich fabrics of India

Kangana Ranaut

There has been a lot of speculation around the kind of outfits Bollywood celebs will wear to Cannes this year. Everyone is waiting to see the larger-than-life gowns and uber cool suits. Recently, Kangana Ranaut has been in the news when she announced her second entry to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet and French Riviera and we couldn't be prouder.

We all know how unique Kangana's style-statement is, and this year she has been planning something special with her stylist Ami Patel. All this, amidst an intense shoot schedule for Panga, weight gain for the role, weight loss for the fittings, and endless hours of work. Kangana has been planning to represent the country wear a saree made up of the forgotten weaves and rich fabrics of India. She is pairing up with Falguni and Shane Peacock to create a dramatic entrance with a saree. The actor, who is representing Grey Goose at the event, reveals that her clothes will reflect the theme 'Live Victoriously'.

"The clothes I wear will have drama. At the same time, as an Indian actor on a global platform, I have the responsibility of endorsing our weavers and wearing outfits that reflect our rich cultural heritage. My stylist Ami Patel and I have been brainstorming for a few weeks. We, along with Falguni and Shane Peacock, are designing a unique saree. The idea is to revive the forgotten weaves and bring them to the fore so that the world is more aware of our rich fabrics and culture," says Ranaut.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Hrithik Roshan's movie release date statement

One of the most fashionable actors in the business, Ranaut says she isn't one to worry much about a red carpet appearance for months. "I can only give one week," she laughs, "I was so busy with Panga. I had to gain almost 10 kilos; Ashwini (Panga's director) wanted me to have thunder thighs. During trials, I realised I have to lose some weight."

Citing the Met Gala's theme of Camp this year, Ranaut emphasises that having a unique style of dressing is essential at such international galas. "In 2012, I attended Rakesh Roshan's birthday party without eyebrows. So dressing riskily has never been a deterrent for me. I was one of the first actresses to start wearing sarees to the airport. I use fashion as an expression of myself. When I was seeing the Met gala pictures, I thought to myself that in India, the real queen of camp would be Rekhaji. It's wonderful how our women Priyanka (Chopra Jonas) and Deepika (Padukone) are making their mark there."

Also read: Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi looks forward to the festival gala

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Top entertainment stories of the day