Rohit Shetty: Sense of achievement in working with Akshay Kumar

Rohit Shetty talks about working with Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi and how he wants to expand this cop universe

It has been a week since Rohit Shetty kicked off the shoot of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi in Goa. "Twenty-seven years ago, I was an assistant director on Akshay's Suhaag [1992], and today, I am directing him. So, there is a sense of achievement. When he is on the set, he is immersed in his work," says the director. The actioner marks his third cop drama after Singham (2011) and Simmba (2018). Confirming Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh's presence in the climax of Sooryavanshi, the filmmaker adds, "Now, I want to expand this cop universe. We are writing a story in which all three heroes will appear together."

Shetty has often been criticised for etching female characters that have precious little to do in his films. Ask him if Katrina Kaif will enjoy a meatier role in Sooryavanshi, and he retorts, "Why don't people discuss Chennai Express [2013] or Dilwale [2015] when they are debating about the female characters in my films? I have my hero to do all the action, so I can't be making the actresses fight. When I make a lady cop film, they will fight villains. We are developing a film along those lines."

