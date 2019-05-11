Ajay Devgn: Plan to make a film with three super cops

bollywood

Confirming his cameo in Sooryavanshi, Ajay Devgn says director hunting for the right script to bring Akshay, Ranveer and him together

As Bajirao Singham, Ajay Devgn could well be credited for the inception of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. With the filmmaker having kicked off the shooting of Sooryavanshi, rumours have been rife that Devgn and Ranveer Singh aka Simmba will be seen in a special appearance in the Akshay Kumar-fronted cop drama. Confirming the development, Devgn says, "I have an interesting cameo in Sooryavanshi. Rohit has merged [the three worlds] in a beautiful way. There is still time to shoot for it."

While Hollywood has had its fair share of superhero universe films — a prime example being the Avengers series — the superstar says its desi counterparts will soon make a mark. "Singham and Simmba have become desi superheroes, and I am sure Sooryavanshi will get there too. So, Rohit is building this interesting universe, which hasn't been seen before in Indian cinema. We plan to make a film featuring all three of us. There needs to be a right script. The team is still building on it."

For now though, Devgn's attention is trained on his upcoming release De De Pyaar De. The Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh starrer sees the actor as a 50-year-old divorcee and father of two. Stating that actors today have no qualms playing their age, he adds, "I have never shied away from playing a father or an older character. It's true of my contemporaries as well. Salman [Khan] is playing a character who ages in Bharat. Plus, it's a great time for artistes as there are some great stories being made. For instance, I wanted to do a romantic comedy for the longest time but didn't [find anything appropriate] until this film came my way."

