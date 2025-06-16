The trailer of Special Ops, featuring Kay Kay Menon, who reprises his role of Himmat Singh, is out. The newly launched trailer looks darker and deeper than the earlier seasons.

Special Ops 2

Special Ops received an overwhelming response from fans when the first season was released. And now, makers are back with another breakthrough season of the show. With Kay Kay Menon returning to his iconic role as R&AW officer Himmat Singh, the new season features a deeper, darker, and more urgent mission than ever before. The trailer of the upcoming season was recently unveiled by JioHotstar today, and it reignites the nation’s love for high-stakes storytelling with real-world relevance and blockbuster intensity.

Special Ops 2 trailer

Special Ops 2 is seemingly set in a volatile geopolitical landscape, as it mirrors the heightened security anxieties of modern times, where wars are no longer fought solely on battlegrounds. They could be virtual, being fought in the cloud, while the enemy is embedded in everyday life. Coordinated cyber breaches threaten national stability. Himmat and his elite squad step in as they are thrust into a silent war. This one does not have a warning, smoke, or visible scars, but comes with consequences that strike at the very soul of the nation.

With his ace team by his side, Himmat races against time to avoid a faceless adversary. This one who by no rules, leaves no trace, and is always one step ahead. This season features a fresh new antagonist portrayed by Tahir Raj Bhasin. The second season is helmed by Shivam Nair, and it features a stellar ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee among others.

Special Ops Season 2 is all set to hit the screens on July 11.

What the makers say

Alok Jain of JioStar commented on the new season, “With Special Ops 2, we continue our commitment to delivering sharp, genre-defining storytelling that is bold, disruptive, and deeply meaningful. This season isn’t just the return of an iconic franchise; it’s a timely, cinematic response to cyber threats and the complex digital battleground that surrounds us today. At JioHotstar, we’re focused on bringing impactful narratives that matter, stories that resonate with audiences and reflect the world we live in.”

Creator Neeraj Pandey added, "This season reflects the times we live in, where the enemy doesn’t announce their arrival. The new-age warfare has altered everything we know about threat, security, and sacrifice. Special Ops 2 is about the war we don't see, until it hits home. It’s a reminder that in today’s world, the greatest battles are fought without a single bullet fired, but the damage runs just as deep.”

Special Ops star Kay Kay Menon aka Himmat Singh, said, "Himmat Singh has always fought with grit, intellect, and instinct. But this time, the war isn’t visible. The stakes are bigger, the threats more unpredictable and that made this season both relevant and deeply personal to portray. There’s a quiet burden Himmat carries of duty, of sacrifice, of knowing more than he can say. This chapter allowed me to explore not just the strategist, but the man behind the mission, the father, the patriot, the constant protector.”

Director Shivam Nair notes, “With Special Ops 2.0, we’ve truly raised the bar—in scale, storytelling, and intensity. This season dives into a world where intelligence operations collide with the fast-changing landscape of AI, digital warfare, and cybersecurity. It’s not just thrilling—it’s timely. Reuniting with Neeraj Pandey has been creatively rewarding, and together, we’ve built something that feels both urgent and cinematic. We’re thrilled to partner with JioHotstar once again to bring this gripping new chapter to audiences.”

Tahir Raj Bashin, who steps into the antagonist shoes shares, “Joining the world of Special Ops has been an electrifying adrenaline rush. This role pushed me emotionally and physically, and I’m grateful to Neeraj Pandey and JioHotstar for the trust. Speaking of the character, what makes this antagonist exciting to portray is how layered and rooted in the real world he is. He doesn’t need guns, he uses code, data, and people’s blind trust. That’s what makes him truly dangerous! He doesn’t belong to fiction, he exists in the world we live in today”.

The war is silent, the danger is real, and the clock is ticking. Watch Special Ops 2 unfold on JioHotstar, streaming from July 11