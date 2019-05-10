Tabu on De De Pyaar De: Film has strong women who take a stand

bollywood

Tabu says De De Pyaar De offers 'interesting take on relationships' even as the Internet calls out movie's trailer for its sexist undertone

With its premise of a 50-year-old man — essayed by Ajay Devgn — falling in love with a girl half his age, portrayed by Rakul Preet Singh, De De Pyaar De could have been an interesting look at May-December relationships. However, no sooner had the trailer launched, netizens slammed it for its sexist jokes. A prime example of the film's ageist undertone is the final sequence in the trailer that sees Singh's character passing snide remarks at Tabu, who plays Devgn's former wife, by drawing parallels between an old car and a woman in her forties.

Considering Tabu is known for her strong portrayals on screen, the choice of comedy comes as an exception. Ask her about the sexist undertone in the film, and she says, "Akiv [Ali, director] has offered an interesting take on relationships. Once you see it in the context of the film and not just the trailer, things become a lot clearer. The movie hasn't been made with an intention to be sexist. In fact, the female characters in the film are strong; they take a stand and make their own decisions. So I'd like people to watch the movie and then comment."

The actor reveals that the primary reason why she greenlit the comedy was because writer-producer Luv Ranjan wrote the script keeping her in mind. "It's motivating when scripts are written for you. It pushes you as an artiste to stay true to the faith that the person has shown in you. De De Pyaar De talks about divorce, children affected by separation, a young girl's attraction to an older man and her conflict with his past. Bollywood films have always portrayed separation in a serious manner, but we have offered a light take on it."

While her filmography may suggest otherwise, the talented actor says she enjoys being part of commercial cinema. "I enjoy doing good work. I don't discriminate between films. I love doing masala films with its song-and-dance routine, but I won't go out of my way and approach a director for it."

