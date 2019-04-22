De De Pyaar De song: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh look much in love in 'Tu Mila Toh Haina'

bollywood

The makers of De De Pyaar De have released the second song from the film titled Tu Mila Toh Haina. The song features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh

A still from the song Tu Mila Toh Haina

The makers of De De Pyaar De have just released the new song from the film titled 'Tu Mila Toh Haina'. It's a sweet love song that features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to introduce the second song to his fans, The Singham actor wrote: "#TuMilaToHaina Dekhke Batao Achcha Lagaa To Haina!"

The actor tagged the team of the film in the tweet as well, including co-star Rakul Preet. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and has been composed by Amaal Malik and written by Kunaal Vermaa. In this song, Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are seen romancing on the streets and sharing intimate moments.

Check out the video of Tu Mila Toh Haina here:

Rakul Preet also took to Twitter to share her excitement about the new song. She wrote, "My heart beats to the beat of #TuMilaToHaina! @raiisonai, @AmaalMallik & @KunaalVermaa L.O.V.E.

The song is out now guys, Enjoy!"

Tu Mila Toh Haina stars a loved-up Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh strolling on the streets of a beautiful location, and the song itself is melodious and catchy. The rom-com also stars Tabu, Javed Jaffrey, and Jimmy Shergill. It is directed by Akiv Ali and is slated to hit theatres on May 17.

Check out the trailer of De De Pyaar De here:

