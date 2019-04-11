De De Pyaar De song: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet's Vaddi Sharaban will get you grooving

bollywood

The first song Vaddi Sharaban from the film De De Pyaar De is finally out. The vibrant number features Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh grooving to the song

Rakul Preet looks resplendent in a pink saree in the song Vaddi Sharaban from De De Pyaar De. The song penned by Kumaar, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Navraj Hans and composed by Vipin Patwa is proving to be the new party anthem and is giving out major Punjabi wedding ceremony vibes because of the peppy beats and lyrics.

Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share the news of the first song of the film. He wrote: "Meet my Vaddi Sharaban from 'De De Pyaar De' @RakulPreet. Song out now".

He also tagged his co-stars and the entire team behind the song in his tweet.

The vibrant number will take you to majestic landscapes of Italy. The film, De De Pyaar De, is a rom-com for all ages and also stars Tabu, Javed Jaffrey and Jimmy Shergill. The film helmed by Akiv Ali and co-produced by Luv Ranjan is slated to hit the theatres May 17, 2019.

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh: Hope this is my year in Bollywood

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI