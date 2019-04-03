Tabu: Bored of typical depiction of romance

bollywood

Returning to romcom a decade after Cheeni Kum with De De Pyaar De, Tabu on why she doesn't gravitate towards the genre

Tabu

She has no patience for the tried-and-tested. Give her a role that others will not dare to take on, and Tabu will show why she is considered one of the finest performers in Bollywood. So, her presence in a mainstream romantic fare like De De Pyaar De - featuring long-time friend Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh - is uncharacteristic.



In De De Pyaar De

Point out how she has not attempted a romantic movie since the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Cheeni Kum (2007), and she says, "I am bored of the typical depiction of romance [in films]. I was looking to do romance of a different kind. This film deals with identifiable situations like marriage, children, family and love. It came my way even before I signed AndhaDhun (2018) and Golmaal Again (2017)." While the actor has rarely gravitated towards love stories in her 25-year-long career, she reveals it has not been by design. "I don't choose a film keeping the genre in mind."



Tabu with Amitabh Bachchan in Cheeni Kum

Revolving around an older man finding love in a girl half his age, the Akiv Ali-directed film sees Tabu play Devgn's former wife. "My character displays strength because she realises that her choices have brought her to this point in life. That resonated with me. Luv's [Ranjan, producer] biggest strength is that he says deeply meaningful things in a humorous way."

Meanwhile, her last release, AndhaDhun, has opened to rave reviews in China. "If a film crosses boundaries, that says a lot about it. It is a privilege to be associated with good cinema."

Also Read: De De Pyaar De trailer: This complicated love story will make you LOL

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates