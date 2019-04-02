De De Pyaar De trailer: This complicated love story will make you LOL

bollywood

De De Pyaar De trailer sees Ajay Devgn (50) falling in love with Rakul Preet Singh (26). Tabu plays the character of Ajay's ex-wife.

And finally the trailer of Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh's rom-com De De Pyaar De is out. The makers of De De Pyaar De chose the occasion of Devgn's 50th birthday to launch the trailer of the film. The trailer was unveiled at a multiplex in Juhu, Mumbai.

The trailer sees Ajay Devgn (Ashish who is 50) falling in love with Rakul Preet Singh (Ayesha who is 26). Tabu plays the character of Ajay's ex-wife. Interestingly, Ashish has two children who are close to Ayesha's age. The film also stars Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi, Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles.

This rom-com brings back the hit pairing of Ajay Devgn with his close friend, Tabu. They were last seen together in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. Whereas this project marks Rakul Preet Singh's first collaboration with Ajay and Tabu. The film is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali which marks his directorial debut.

Earlier, Ajay, who floored the audience with a stunt where he balanced on two bikes in the 1991 film, took the fans down the memory lane by unveiling De De Pyaar De's poster, where he is seen doing a 180 degree split between two cars. The film's actresses, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, are seen sitting on the bonnet of the two cars.

Along with the poster, Ajay also posted a warning on Twitter. "Don't try this at home! 'De De Pyaar De first look," he wrote.

De De Pyaar De is scheduled to release on May 17. Did you like the trailer? Tell us in the comment section below!

