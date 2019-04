De De Pyaar De trailer launch live updates: Ajay Devgn's birthday treat for fans

Apr 02, 2019, 12:32 IST Ajay Devgn, when asked about doing something new at 50 said, "Age is just what you think, not about numbers. The intention to stay fit is to do what I could do back when I was 25. My contemporaries are also fitter than me."

Apr 02, 2019, 12:30 IST Ajay and Tabu on working together for so many years and an anecdote about their friendship: "We have spoken a lot about ourselves, I don't remember what we've not said about ourselves. We'll take two days to answer this question." Rakul Preet Singh on working with Ajay and Tabu said, "They were extremely warm and it was amazing."

Apr 02, 2019, 12:22 IST Tabu talking about working with Ajay Devgn said, "It has been great working with Ajay, I have known him since past 50 years." When asked which heroine he has better chemistry with, Ajay said, "When I was 25, I had one, and now at 50, I have two women." To this Tabu added, "He must be bored of me now."

Tabu, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh at De De Pyar De trailer launch event. Pic/Gayatri Nirmal

Apr 02, 2019, 12:20 IST Fans welcomed Ajay Devgn with a birthday song as he arrived on-stage for the trailer launch. Pic/Gayatri Nirmal

Apr 02, 2019, 12:18 IST The trailer is about Ajay Devgn (50) who falls in love with Rakul Preet Singh (26). Tabu plays the character of Ajay's ex-wife and they both have two children together of Rakul's age. It's a romantic comedy, the film also stars Alok Nath, Jaaved Jaaferi, Jimmy Sheirgill.

Apr 02, 2019, 12:14 IST The funnyman Cyrus Broacha is hosting the trailer launch event at the multiplex in Juhu. Pic/Rupeshkumar Gupta The stage is set for the event to begin:

Apr 02, 2019, 12:13 IST De De Pyar De brings back the hit pairing of Ajay Devgn with his close friend, Tabu. They were last seen together in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. Whereas this project marks Rakul Preet Singh's first collaboration with Ajay and Tabu. The film is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali which marks his directorial debut. De De Pyaar De is scheduled to release on May 17.