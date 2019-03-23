Ajay Devgn revisits debut film stunt for next, De De Pyaar De

bollywood

Two years after revisiting his song, Neend Churai Meri (Ishq, 1997) for his comic caper, Golmaal Again (2017), Ajay Devgn has recreated the signature stunt from his debut film Phool Aur Kaante (1991) for the first look of his upcoming romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De.

Devgn, who floored the audience with a stunt where he balanced on two bikes in the film took fans down memory lane yesterday by unveiling the film's poster, where he is seen doing a 180 degree split between two cars. The film, scheduled to hit screens on May 17, is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Al.

Akiv Ali's directorial venture, which hits screens in May, also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu. Ajay Devgn is also attached to work in Luv Ranjan's next directorial. The film, also stars Ranbir Kapoor, will release on December 25, 2020. Ajay will also be seen in the multi star-cast Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is based on a true incident and is one of India's most fascinating war-related stories.

