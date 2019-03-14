Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt signed for SS Rajamouli's RRR

regional-cinema

For its first Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be seen together onscreen. The two have come on board for SS Rajamouli's film, #RRR

After a year of the official announcement, SS Rajamouli's upcoming massive multistarrer casting Jr NTR and Ram Charan is titled to be "RRR". It is announced that the film will have the same title as its working title. And, now joining the cast are the bigwigs of Bollywood, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, which also marks their first onscreen pairing for the 70mm.

Confirming this news, Alia Bhatt said, "Working with Rajamouli sir is a big big tick off my bucket list. Also to be alongside Ram Charan and Jr. NTR is an absolute honour... I am very excited about this experience and also working in the south for the first time.. I begin shoot in less than a month. I will be playing the role of Sita, and the film is set in 1920s backdrop."

The core story of the film is carved based on the two profound Indian freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. According to the chronicled stories, it is said that both of them were missing for few years before they became the legends and fought for the country.

RRR is a pure fiction that has been drafted on the idea of them meeting each other in Delhi and later becoming friends during their away time. Set in the 1920s, the film will have a British regime including the culture back then and lifestyle. It is a pan-Indian story painted on a large canvas.

Though based on the nationalistic characters, RRR is not a patriotic story and will not have any chauvinistic elements in it. It is a befitting tale of two intense people with intense emotions and has a 300 crore budget.

The cast of the film also includes Daisy Edger Jones, the British actress of Cold Feet and Silent Witness Fame and SamutraKhani, playing significant roles.

The film is aimed to release on July 30, 2020, and will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and other Indian languages simultaneously.

The title RRR is common for all the languages. However, it will have different abbreviations in different languages and none of them will be revealed for a while. You can come up with your own abbreviations based on the storyline and if they sound better, we will consider them. Tweet all of your abbreviations with #RRRTitle.

