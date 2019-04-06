Rakul Preet Singh: Hope this is my year in Bollywood

bollywood

Having traded Hindi cinema for South films the past few years, Rakul Preet Singh says Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer De De Pyaar De may give her the impetus in B-Town

Rakul Preet Singh

After her Bollywood debut Yaariyan (2014), Rakul Preet Singh veered towards the South industry only to resurface in Hindi cinema last year with Aiyaary. The actor is now back on the scene with the Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer De De Pyaar De.

Reflecting on her career moves, she says, "I did not plan a break from Bollywood after Yaariyan. I had South films in hand and they did well, so one project led to another. But after Aiyaary, I asked myself why have I stopped doing Hindi films?"



Rakul Preet Singh with Ajay Devgn and Tabu at the film's trailer launch

Singh acknowledges that the Akiv Ali-directed comedy, which sees her play a 20-something in a relationship with a 50-year-old man essayed by Devgn, is the perfect fare to make her presence felt in mainstream Hindi cinema. That she has celebrated co-stars makes it all the more remarkable. "Ajay sir and Tabu ma'am were warm and welcoming. We had an enjoyable time during the shoot in London and Manali. Being foodies, we would scout the place for healthy treats."

Sharing screen space with two of the finest actors of the current generation can be intimidating, but Singh channelled it into a positive force. "It pushed me to put my best foot forward."

After the Luv Ranjan production, she has another Bollywood outing in the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Marjaavaan. "I hope with De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan, it is my year in Bollywood," she smiles.

