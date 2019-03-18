Rakul Preet Singh: Sidharth Malhotra is fun to work with

bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh talks about her film Marjaavaan and her co-star Sidharth Malhotra

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who will share screen space with actor Sidharth Malhotra once again, says it's fun to work him. The two will feature in the upcoming film "Marjaavaan". They had earlier worked together in the 2018 action-thriller film "Aiyaary".

"It is fun to work with someone you know you get along well with. Sidharth and I hit it off well during 'Aiyaary' because he is from Delhi and so am I. He is a very grounded, nice boy and fun to work with. I think that equation definitely shows on screen," Rakul told IANS.

Directed by Milap Zaveri, "Marjaavaan" is an action-thriller. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role. Rakul describes her role as "very different".

"Milap loves giving 'bhaari bharkam' (hard-hitting) dialogues and when I signed this film, he said my heroes have always had big dialogues. This is the first time my heroine also has," she said.

The 28-year-old actress also has Luv Ranjan's upcoming movie "De De Pyaar De", starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. "People in the same year will see me in two absolutely contrasting roles in Hindi which I am really looking forward to," she added.

