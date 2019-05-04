Did you know that Ajay Devgn is a boxing enthusiast?

bollywood

In fact, Ajay Devgn took a boxer by surprise with his knowledge of the sport during the filming of De De Pyaar De

Not many know that Ajay Devgn is a boxing enthusiast. He loves catching up on the game on television and is up-to-date about the professional players and the big bouts.

In fact, he took a boxer by surprise with his knowledge of the sport during the filming of De De Pyaar De. Devgn's character in the upcoming rom-com is of a boxing fanatic. He was trained by a professional boxer at the Repton Boxing Club in London, which is considered the home of Olympic champions. A couple of scenes required him to step into the ring. While he did pick up a few new skills, the actor also left an impression on his trainer with all the existing techniques, skills and knowledge he had.

Talking about the film, De De Pyaar De is about a 50-year-old man, Ashish (Ajay Devgn's character) falling in love with a much younger girl, Ayesha (26) (Rakul Preet Singh's character). Through the trailer, one learns that Tabu plays the character of Ajay's ex-wife. Interestingly, Ashish has two children who are close to Ayesha's age. The film also stars Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi, Jimmy Shergill in pivotal roles.

The jukebox of this film is also appreciated by the youngsters.

This rom-com brings back the hit pairing of Ajay Devgn with his close friend, Tabu. They were last seen together in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. Whereas this project marks Rakul Preet Singh's first collaboration with Ajay and Tabu. The film is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali which marks his directorial debut.

