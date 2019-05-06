Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty shares a pic with his three cops, says the game has begun

bollywood

Sooryavanshi will be the third venture in Rohit Shetty's cop film universe. The filmmakers shared a picture on social media with producer Karan Johar, and his cops Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar

Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar with Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. Pic/Rohit Shetty Picturez

Rohit Shetty took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with producer Karan Johar and actors Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. The filmmaker has worked with Ajay in the Singham series, and recently with Ranveer Singh when the actor transformed into a gutsy cop in Simmba. All three films have done exceptionally well at the box office, and Simmba even had a cameo of Ajay Devgn fighting criminals by Ranveer's side.

Now, Rohit Shetty is all set to bring in another cop into the equation with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. The movie and Akshay's character were introduced at the end of Simmba, where Akshay could be seen gearing up to catch some criminals. Rohit Shetty captioned the image, "And the Universe Expands... Our GAME BEGINS..." and tagged the actors as well.

Katrina Kaif has joined the cast of Sooryavanshi and will be the main female lead opposite Akshay Kumar. A source told mid-day, "Akshay has always suggested Katrina for his movies, but she would turn them down because she was searching for a strong role. As Akshay's wife in this film, she will play a vital part; a pillar of strength as he fights corruption." Devgn and Singh are expected to make special appearances as their respective characters in this film.

Another actress to join the cast of Sooryavanshi is Neena Gupta, who will be playing the role of Akshay Kumar's mother. The veteran actress told Mumbai Mirror, "This is an interesting role because it isn't the stereotypical mother who asks his son about food, marriage etc., but has several dimensions. There is a new temperament to the mother, and you will get to see a very different dynamic between Akshay, Katrina and me. This is a new, sweet and interesting space that I am looking to explore."

Sooryavanshi is being produced by Karan Johar. The movie will release on Eid 2020, clashing with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Inshallah.

