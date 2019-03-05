Netizens go crazy over Sooryavanshi poster featuring Akshay Kumar

bollywood

Makers of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi surprised fans by dropping the first look poster of the film, featuring Akshay Kumar in a cop avatar

Akshay Kumar, in and as Sooryavanshi

Here's a treat to all Akkians - Akshay Kumar fans - as the makers of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Sooryavanshi dropped the film's first look posters on social media. Netizens went gaga over Akshay Kumar's cop avatar. One user said, "This reminded me of his Khaki look", while another one commented, "Singham, Simmba and now Sooryavanshi. Can't thank Rohit Shetty more!"

Sooryavanshi, helmed by Rohit Shetty, will go on floors in May 2019. The movie is slated to release on Eid 2020. Reliance Entertainment presents, Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films, the film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Rohit Shetty.

Check out the posters of Sooryavanshi right here:



Akshay Kumar on the poster of Sooryavanshi



In the last scene of Ranveer Singh's Simmba, director Rohit Shetty had given a sneak peek of Sooryavanshi. It has been heard that the cop drama will be a remake of the Tamil hit, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru (2017), which featured Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh.

A source close to the production had told mid-day, in February, "Rohit is in the process of buying the rights of the film at the moment. Even if they procure the remake rights, his team usually absorbs the plot points and writes its own narrative — they had done something similar in the case of Simmba, which was inspired by Temper (2015)."

The source further added, "There could be a few scenes replicated as well, but it will largely be a new film. The story's ending will be altered to fit into Rohit's vision of the Singham-Simmba-Sooryavanshi universe."

Directed by H Vinoth, the 2017 hit revolved around an honest cop who is part of the Operation Bawaria, which saw the Tamil Nadu police containing the violent burglaries between 1995 to 2005.

