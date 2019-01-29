After Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan to now unite with Rohit Shetty?

bollywood

After the humongous success of Rohit Shetty's Simmba starring Ranveer Singh, the director has collaborated with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan for two different films

Salman Khan and Rohit Shetty.

Rohit Shetty, who has delivered several action and comedy blockbusters is now teaming up with Salman Khan. This will be their first-ever collaboration. The dynamite director and Dabangg star's blend will be for a cop-film, states Mumbai Mirror. The report says that the film will go on floor by the year-end after Salman Khan is done shooting with Bharat and Dabangg 3. This film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and haven't settled on any script yet. The team is brainstorming and will lock a script very soon.

A source close to the development of this news informed the publication saying, "Rohit and Sajid have met a couple of times to not just discuss the possibilities of collaborating on a film with Salman in the lead but also on the content. Among the many ideas they have discussed, one is a spin-off to the character of Devi Lal Singh AKA Devil from Kick, Sajid's successful directorial debut. The 2014 film had an open ending with Salman's character donning the khaki uniform. If the idea materialises as planned, it could be the take-off for Rohit's film."

The film might have a Christmas 2020 release, reveals the source. Rohit Shetty is known for exploring the cop's universe. When the source was asked whether it would be an extension of Shetty's existing franchises or will it be a fresh film, without divulging too many details, the source said, "It's too early to comment on that, as everything depends on how the script and the character turn out. But one thing is for sure, Salman and Rohit's first film together will be a combo to look forward to."

On the professional front, Salman Khan has Bharat and Dabangg 3. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty is all set to collaborate with Akshay Kumar for Sooryavanshi, in which the Rustom actor plays ATS Chief.

Also Read: Simmba Success Bash: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn dance on Zingaat song

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only