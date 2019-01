Simmba Success Bash: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn dance on Zingaat song

bollywood

After the humongous success of Simmba, Karan Johar threw a bash for the cast and crew of the film and some industry friends at his residence in Bandra

The cast and crew of Simmba. Picture Courtesy: Instagram.

The makers of Simmba, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar hosted a success bash for their cast and crew along with film industry friends at KJo's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Apart from the star cast Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood stars including Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Ayan Mukerji, Sonu Sood, Kunal Kemmu, Ganesh Acharya, Farhad Samji, Murli Sharma and Manish Malhotra attended the party on Monday night.



The film's supporting cast including Vaidehi Shringarpure, Nandu Madhav, Uday Tikekar and Siddhartha Jadhav also attended the celebration. In Simmba, Ajay Devgn made a cameo appearance in his popular role of Singham to rescue Simmba (Ranveer) from the goons. And, on the other hand, Akshay Kumar made a surprise appearance where he played ATS (Anti Terrorism Squad) chief Veer Sooryavanshi, which also made an announcement of a collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty.

Simmba ended 2018 with a bang and was one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. It is expected to cruise past the Rs 200 crore mark by Tuesday.

