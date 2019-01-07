Photos: Ranveer Singh hides his face to watch Simmba at a Bandra multiplex

bollywood

On Sunday evening, Ranveer Singh went undercover to watch his film, Simmba at a local theatre

Ranveer Singh snapped outside the theatre. All Pictures: Yogen Shah

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba is roaring loud at the Box Office. Both critics and the audience has given a thumbs up to this Rohit Shetty's film. The film released on December 28 and still has held a firm grip on the screens and the box office.

To gauge the glimpses and reactions of the audience, Ranveer Singh visited the iconic and age-old G7 multiplex in Bandra, Mumbai. He hid his face with a black mask, black shades, and black tracksuit, and watched the film with the movie goers.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's pictures exiting the theatre:

Talking about Simmba's performance at the Box Office, the film crossed Rs 100 crore mark on its fifth day itself. To be precise, it collected Rs. 124.5 crore on day five. Also talking about film's success, Ranveer Singh said, "I had never done this kind of out and out masala entertainer -- a kind of movie I had always wanted to do. I'm extremely grateful to the audience for the love they have showered on my performance and on the film. It is encouraging and truly humbling. It has been an absolutely incredible year for me, and the success of 'Simmba' makes it an ideal way to end the year -- on a huge, huge high."

Ranveer credits the success of Simmba to Shetty's vision. "I want to thank Rohit Shetty for believing in me and making me his hero. Rohit's vision propelled by the collective effort of his entire team has been the sole reason behind 'Simmba' hitting the bullseye. It has been an absolute honour to work with him and his stellar team. Their large-hearted mentoring and exemplary work ethic has spurred tremendous growth in me as a performer. "I am looking forward to our next creative collaboration," he said.

